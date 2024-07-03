ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.67. ING Groep shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 282,297 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

