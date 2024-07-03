Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Innospec by 105.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Innospec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 19.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

