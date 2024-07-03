Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 974 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 317.10 ($4.01) on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.80 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.91).

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.