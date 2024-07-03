Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00.

Lyft Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lyft by 592.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

