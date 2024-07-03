Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

NVDA stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Melius Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

