Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. RxSight’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of RxSight by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

