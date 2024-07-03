Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get SES AI alerts:

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $35,500.00.

SES AI Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SES stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter worth $45,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.