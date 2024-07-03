Insig AI (LON:INSG) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 264,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Insig AI Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,243.11). 53.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

Featured Stories

