International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in International Bancshares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

