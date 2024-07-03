InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 241 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

