Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.93

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 265,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 379,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

