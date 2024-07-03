Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $476.26 and last traded at $478.17. Approximately 8,775,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,807,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.11.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.32.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
