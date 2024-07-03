Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.