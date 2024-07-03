Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Investar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ISTR. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISTR

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of Investar stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Investar has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Investar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Investar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Investar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Investar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.