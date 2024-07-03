Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 540 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Investec Group traded as high as GBX 594.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.51), with a volume of 294450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.50 ($7.25).
In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £884,418.80 ($1,118,667.85). In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £884,418.80 ($1,118,667.85). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($354,160.38). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,667 shares of company stock worth $158,410,660. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 542.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
