iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $34.14

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $35.82. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 2,057,154 shares changing hands.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.