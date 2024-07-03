iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 182265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
