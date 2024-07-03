iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 182265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,198,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,354,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 227,656 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

