iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 411.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

