iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 398.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

