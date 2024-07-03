iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

