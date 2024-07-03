iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

