iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWP opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.