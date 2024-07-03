Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 651,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

