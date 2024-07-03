Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,982,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,540 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $45,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 988,435 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after buying an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 370,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

