JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Downgraded by Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

