Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 13,464 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 11.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

