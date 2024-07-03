Jito Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Jito has a total market capitalization of $267.23 million and $65.49 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003856 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,208,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.44688474 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $55,259,166.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

