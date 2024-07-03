Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.21).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,618 ($20.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,762.45, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,718.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,692.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.57) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($469.62). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($19.57) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($469.62). Also, insider Liam Condon purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £336.78 ($425.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66 shares of company stock worth $113,214. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

