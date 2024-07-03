JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,021.11

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,021.11 ($12.92) and last traded at GBX 1,020.16 ($12.90), with a volume of 23695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,018 ($12.88).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 967.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 936.15. The stock has a market cap of £722.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,250.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 40.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

