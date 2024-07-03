Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 35.8%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) fell 35.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 457,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 216,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.57 ($0.03).

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.42.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

