Kevin L. Thompson Acquires 317 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin L. Thompson bought 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,496.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $167,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

