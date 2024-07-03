Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Announces GBX 3.85 Dividend

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Kitwave Group Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of KITW stock opened at GBX 313 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £219.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,136.54 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.76) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Tuesday.
About Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
