Komodo Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00040499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033984 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,120,983 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

