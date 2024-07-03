Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

