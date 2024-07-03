Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,041,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,799,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($12.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

