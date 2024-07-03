Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

