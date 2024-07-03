Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Acquires 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Marc Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
- On Friday, April 26th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,200.00).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Laramide Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.