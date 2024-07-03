Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 101.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

