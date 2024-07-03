Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Lennar has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

LEN stock opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

