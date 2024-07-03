LifeMD, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
LifeMD Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.
About LifeMD
