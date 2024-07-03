LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

LivePerson Stock Down 1.6 %

LPSN stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.74.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,794 shares of company stock worth $112,621. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

