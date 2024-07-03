Locus Chain Tops One Day Volume of $5.03 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $91.85 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

