Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 161801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBPH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

