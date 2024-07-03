Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.41.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

LOW opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.40. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.