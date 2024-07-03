Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.68. 6,430,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,829,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

