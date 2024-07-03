Madre Armelle De Sells 1,749 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Datadog alerts:

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $486,176.90.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

Datadog Trading Up 1.0 %

Datadog stock opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.