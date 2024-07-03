Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,239. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $200.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

