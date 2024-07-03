Manta Network (MANTA) Price Tops $0.98

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $332.25 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

