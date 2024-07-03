Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.52% of Mativ worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 12.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

