McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 1.5%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $250.64 and last traded at $250.97. Approximately 905,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,410,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

